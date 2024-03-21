News & Insights

Microsoft agreed to pay Inflection $650 mln while hiring its staff, source says

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

March 21, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O has agreed to pay Inflection about $650 million while hiring the AI startup's staff, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The transaction is mostly in the form of a licensing deal that makes Inflection's models available for sale on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, the person with direct knowledge on the deal said.

The software giant hired Inflection co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Karen Simonyan, along with several employees of the AI firm, for a newly created consumer AI unit called Microsoft AI.

Inflection is using the licensing fee to provide some investors, including Greylock and Dragoneer Investment Group, a one-time and half times of return, the source added.

Microsoft and Inflection AI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

