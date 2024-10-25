Microsoft adds ‘assessment in investing in bitcoin’ to meeting, The Block says

Microsoft (MSFT) has placed an “assessment in investing in bitcoin (BTC)” on the voting ballot ahead of its 2024 annual shareholder meeting in early December, The Block’s MK Manoylov reports. According to the report, Microsoft’s board is recommending shareholders vote against the proposal.

