Microsoft, Activision urge US to drop case against deal before internal FTC judge

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 19, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz and Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O, which is seeking to wrap up its acquisition of game-maker Activision ATVI.O for $69 billion, urged the Federal Trade Commission to withdraw a case against the deal that the agency had brought before an internal FTC judge, according to a motion posted to the FTC's website on Wednesday.

