Microsoft, Activision urge US to drop case against deal before internal FTC judge

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O, which is seeking to wrap up its acquisition of game-maker Activision ATVI.O for $69 billion, urged the Federal Trade Commission to withdraw a case against the deal that the agency had brought before an internal FTC judge, according to a motion posted to the FTC's website on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jasper Ward; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.