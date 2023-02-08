Microsoft-Activision Deal: How Investors Should React to UK Regulator Concerns

This morning, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released their findings from an investigation of the proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by Microsoft (MSFT). The verdict, which should surprise absolutely nobody, was that the merger would be bad news. To add insult to injury, they also concluded that in order for the deal to go ahead in the U.K., the parties would have to agree to spin off the very assets that make it worth doing in the first place.

I say this should come as no surprise because the CMA, like all such regulatory bodies, exist only to regulate. They are tasked with protecting consumers and maintaining competition. As a result, the CMA looks at any issue from that perspective. They don’t set out to objectively analyze a proposed merger. They start from the premise that any proposal needs regulating, then ask themselves how they can best do that. They are regulators, not analysts and, in the immortal words of Taylor Swift (or Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! if you prefer): haters gonna hate.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not so naïve as to believe that corporations will always make fair and reasonable decisions in the naked pursuit of profit, and that all regulation is therefore bad. The world is full of examples that show you that just isn’t the case, and that consumers and small businesses really do need protection at times if markets are to operate effectively. It is just that when it comes to large scale mergers and acquisitions, the purpose is to create a more efficient, competitive entity, usually with a greater degree of pricing power. In other words, the aim of two merging companies is to become exactly what the regulators are trying to stop, so no one should be shocked when they oppose those deals.

And yet, when the CMA decision was announced, ATVI did this in premarket trading:

The assumption was that the CMA decision set the tone for what is to come from both E.U. and U.S. regulators and that the deal was therefore effectively dead. That is a fair assumption, given that regulators gonna regulate, but as someone who grew up in the U.K., it certainly didn’t surprise me. In the attitude to what Karl Marx once called "capitalism, red in tooth and claw," the UK is generally to the left of the U.S., with even many Conservative Party members believing that big corporations are as much a danger to people as big government, if not more.

Still, given the nature of regulatory bodies and their starting point when looking at a proposed deal, it is extremely likely that other regulators will come out with negative reports. So, what does this all mean for investors? The price action this morning after that big initial drop gives a clue:

ATVI has recovered almost all of the ground it lost after the news came out. That makes perfect sense if you think of the implications from Activision’s point of view. What are the two possible outcomes here? Either the deal goes ahead, in which case the stock will be worth $95 a share, or it will not, in which case the company will retain control of franchises like “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft," whose position in the gaming market is such that regulators believe that if Microsoft owned them, they would create an unacceptable monopolistic situation.

Video gaming is a massive industry, with revenue of over $319 billion last year, which is projected to grow to over $482 billion by 2027, meaning that a leader like Activision Blizzard will have massive opportunity in coming years. The problem is that the most recent earnings report, released just a couple of days ago, showed a big miss on earnings. It wasn’t all bad news, though. That miss came with a beat on revenue and was in part due to delays and cancellations on some proposed projects. That suggests a lack of focus and execution problems rather than organic weakness, and that is understandable at a company that is the target of a takeover bid.

Really, nothing much has changed for ATVI after this morning’s announcement. They are the subject of a proposed takeover that may not work out, but Microsoft and their investment bankers, after massive amounts of research and analysis, believe the stock has a long-term value of at least $95. That is good enough for me, so a dip looks like a buying opportunity for investors.

