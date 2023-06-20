Microsoft, Activision CEOs on witness list for hearing on FTC bid to block merger

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard ATVI.O CEO Bobby Kotick are among the witnesses planned for an evidentiary hearing set to begin this week on the Federal Trade Commission's legal bid to block the deal from closing, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The FTC is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Microsoft from completing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has argued that if the court grants an injunction it would effectively kill the deal, which has a termination date of July 18.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

