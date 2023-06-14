News & Insights

Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge

June 14, 2023 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O and Activision Blizzard ATVI.O asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to quickly schedule a case management conference in the Federal Trade Commission's legal bid to block the companies from completing a $69 billion tie-up.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday set a June 22-23 evidentiary hearing and temporarily blocked the parties from completing the deal pending a future decision on whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

"Time is of the essence," the companies wrote in a court filing, noting that Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision has a termination date of July 18 and contains a $3 billion termination fee. "Let there be no doubt, a preliminary injunction ruling is the only decision that matters under these challenging deadlines."

