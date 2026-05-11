MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN ETF (Symbol: GDXU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $219.94, changing hands as high as $231.86 per share. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDXU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDXU's low point in its 52 week range is $49.77 per share, with $540.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $222.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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