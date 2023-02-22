MicroSectors Goes Long and Short on Gold With SHNY and DULL

REX Shares announced the launch of the MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSE Arca: SHNY) and the MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE Arca: DULL) , two new MicroSectors exchange traded notes issued by Bank of Montreal linked to an exchange traded fund that invests in gold. The ETNs begin trading today on NYSE Arca.

SNHY and DULL provide 3x leveraged exposure and -3x inverse leveraged exposure, respectively, to the performance of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which invests in physical gold bullion rather than gold futures. In addition to offering exposure to physical gold through these new ETNs, the MicroSectors lineup of ETNs also provides exposure to gold miners through the MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) and the MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) .

“We are excited to expand our gold related offerings beyond the pair of gold miner ETNs with a new pair of leveraged and inverse leveraged exchange-traded notes linked to an exchange traded fund that invests in physical gold,” said Scott Acheychek, CEO of REX, in a news release. “The new gold ETNs will offer investors 3x leverage and -3x inverse leverage exposure to physical gold. We hope that sophisticated investors will use these trading products as a way to tactically trade gold.”

The announcement of these two ETNs closely follows the recent launch of the MicroSectors Energy 3x Leveraged ETNs (NYSE Arca: WTIU) and the MicroSectors Energy -3x Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSE Arca: WTID), which are linked to an index that tracks the performance of 12 highly liquid U.S. stocks from the energy and oil sector.

In the release announcing the listing of WTIU and WTID, Acheychek said: “Since founding MicroSectors in 2018, we have been dedicated to innovating the ETP landscape by offering unique exposures to popular investable market segments.”

