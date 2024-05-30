News & Insights

MicroSalt Eyes Growth with Low-Sodium Innovations

May 30, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

MicroSalt plc (GB:SALT) has released an update.

MicroSalt PLC, known for their patented low-sodium salt, has announced significant B2B customer progress and the launch of their salt-shaker product line following their successful debut on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Despite a net loss, the company is poised for growth with a strong sales pipeline and planned R&D to innovate further in the low-sodium market. The company’s technology offers a healthier alternative to traditional salt, responding to global health challenges and regulatory targets to reduce sodium intake.

