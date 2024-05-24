News & Insights

MicroSalt Capitalizes on Health Trends, Exercises Warrants

MicroSalt plc (GB:SALT) has released an update.

MicroSalt PLC, a disruptor in the food market with its patented full-flavour, low-sodium salt, has announced the exercise of outstanding warrants after its share price surpassed 129 pence. Warrant holders have until June 6, 2024, to exercise their rights at 47.3 pence per warrant, with the company poised for growth in the health-conscious consumer market. This move is set to facilitate the expansion of MicroSalt’s reach in the booming low sodium market, leveraging its unique technology that delivers the same taste with approximately 50% less sodium.

