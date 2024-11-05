Microsaic Systems to Release Interim Results Amid Expansion

Microsaic Systems (GB:MSYS) has released an update.

Microsaic Systems, known for its innovative testing solutions in public and environmental health markets, has announced that its interim financial results for the first half of 2024 will be released in early November. Following the acquisition of Modern Water, the company has enhanced its capabilities in comprehensive water and toxic testing, expanding its market reach through global distributors.

