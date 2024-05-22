MicroPort Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

MicroPort Scientific (HK:0853) has released an update.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, including the re-election of directors, director remuneration, and the re-appointment of KPMG as auditor. Shareholders also granted mandates to the board to buy back shares and issue additional shares, along with adopting amended company articles. These results reflect strong shareholder support, with the buyback and amended articles resolutions passing unanimously.

