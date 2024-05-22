News & Insights

Stocks

MicroPort Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MicroPort Scientific (HK:0853) has released an update.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, including the re-election of directors, director remuneration, and the re-appointment of KPMG as auditor. Shareholders also granted mandates to the board to buy back shares and issue additional shares, along with adopting amended company articles. These results reflect strong shareholder support, with the buyback and amended articles resolutions passing unanimously.

For further insights into HK:0853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCRPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.