MicroPort Scientific (SEHK:853) Price Target Increased by 16.89% to 13.06

The average one-year price target for MicroPort Scientific (SEHK:853) has been revised to HK$13.06 / share. This is an increase of 16.89% from the prior estimate of HK$11.17 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$8.90 to a high of HK$17.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.32% from the latest reported closing price of HK$13.10 / share.

MicroPort Scientific Maintains 0.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.34%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroPort Scientific. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 853 is 0.08%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.33% to 52,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,706K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,657K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 853 by 101.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,627K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,494K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 853 by 94.77% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,081K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares , representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 853 by 19.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,232K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,034K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 853 by 100.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.