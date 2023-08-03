MicroPort Scientific Corporation - Class H (HKHKSZ:853) Price Target Decreased by 7.65% to 23.33

The average one-year price target for MicroPort Scientific Corporation - Class H (HKHKSZ:853) has been revised to 23.33 / share. This is an decrease of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 25.26 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.64 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.90% from the latest reported closing price of 15.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroPort Scientific Corporation - Class H. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 853 is 0.09%, a decrease of 15.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.46% to 52,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,536K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,733K shares, representing an increase of 46.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 853 by 36.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,160K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,378K shares, representing an increase of 47.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 853 by 34.99% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,148K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 2,665K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,459K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 853 by 39.35% over the last quarter.

