MicroPort MedBot Plans Shareholder Meeting and Buyback

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2252) has released an update.

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced it will hold an H shareholders’ class meeting on June 25, 2024, to discuss amendments to the company’s articles of association and the rules for shareholder meetings, as well as to potentially authorize a share buyback program for up to 10% of its Domestic and H Shares. The meeting will also cover the execution of the buyback plan and any necessary legal or regulatory procedures.

For further insights into HK:2252 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.