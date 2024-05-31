News & Insights

MicroPort MedBot Plans Shareholder Meeting and Buyback

May 31, 2024 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2252) has released an update.

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced it will hold an H shareholders’ class meeting on June 25, 2024, to discuss amendments to the company’s articles of association and the rules for shareholder meetings, as well as to potentially authorize a share buyback program for up to 10% of its Domestic and H Shares. The meeting will also cover the execution of the buyback plan and any necessary legal or regulatory procedures.

