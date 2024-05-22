MicroPort Announces Board and Committee Lineup

MicroPort Scientific (HK:0853) has released an update.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation has announced the composition of its board of directors, including Executive, Non-executive, and Independent Non-executive members, with Dr. Zhaohua Chang as Chairman. Additionally, the company has established four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Strategic, each with its respective chairpersons and members.

