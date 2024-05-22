News & Insights

Stocks

MicroPort Announces Board and Committee Lineup

May 22, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MicroPort Scientific (HK:0853) has released an update.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation has announced the composition of its board of directors, including Executive, Non-executive, and Independent Non-executive members, with Dr. Zhaohua Chang as Chairman. Additionally, the company has established four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Strategic, each with its respective chairpersons and members.

For further insights into HK:0853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCRPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.