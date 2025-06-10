Micropolis Holding Company Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Micropolis filed its annual report for fiscal year 2024 with the SEC, providing audited financial statements to shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Micropolis Holding Company, a leader in unmanned ground vehicles and AI security solutions, has submitted its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, available on both the SEC and Micropolis' investor relations websites, includes audited financial statements for 2024. Shareholders may request a free hard copy of the report. Based in the UAE, Micropolis specializes in the design and manufacturing of technology for various applications, encompassing mechatronics, AI software, and autonomy. The press release also includes forward-looking statements cautioning investors about inherent uncertainties and risks in predictions regarding the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Micropolis successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance and transparency in regulatory reporting.

The report includes audited financial statements for fiscal year 2024, providing shareholders and investors with critical insights into the company's financial performance.

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report free of charge, reflecting the company's commitment to shareholder communication and accessibility.

Micropolis positions itself as a leader in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, highlighting its innovative capabilities in a growing market sector.

Potential Negatives

The filing of the annual report on Form 20-F could indicate a delay or lack of timely disclosure of financial information, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health or transparency.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" along with cautionary language regarding uncertainties may signal to investors inherent risks related to the company's future performance, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

None

FAQ

What is the fiscal year end date for Micropolis Holding Company?

The fiscal year for Micropolis Holding Company ends on December 31 each year.

Where can I access Micropolis' annual report on Form 20-F?

The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website and Micropolis' investor relations website.

How can shareholders obtain a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report by writing to the CEO, Fareed Aljawhari.

What does Micropolis specialize in?

Micropolis specializes in unmanned ground vehicles, AI systems, and smart infrastructure for various applications.

What are forward-looking statements in Micropolis' press release?

Forward-looking statements reflect Micropolis’ expectations about future events and involve risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Company (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 8, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Micropolis’ audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.micropolis.ai/filings



.





The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon written request to Fareed Aljawhari, Chief Executive Officer, at fareed@micropolis.ae.







About Micropolis Holding Company







Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.





For more information please visit



www.micropolis.ai



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





PH: (212) 896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com









Media Contact:







Jessica Starman







media@elev8newmedia.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.