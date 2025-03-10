Micropolis Holding Company Completes Successful Initial Public Offering Raising $15.5 Million on NYSE American

Micropolis Holding Company closed its initial public offering, raising $15.5 million from 3,875,000 shares at $4.00 each.

Micropolis Holding Company, a robotics manufacturer based in the UAE, has successfully completed its initial public offering of 3,875,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of $4.00 per share, raising total gross proceeds of $15.5 million. The shares began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "MCRP" on March 7, 2025. The company plans to use the proceeds for various purposes including talent acquisition, marketing, machinery acquisition, research and development, and repayment of related party loans. Additionally, the underwriters have an option to purchase up to 581,250 more shares to cover over-allotments. The offering was managed by Network1 Financial Securities, Inc., and took place following the SEC's approval of the registration statement filed in December 2023.

Potential Positives

Micropolis successfully closed its initial public offering, raising total gross proceeds of $15.5 million, which will enhance its financial resources for growth and development.

The company’s Ordinary Shares began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “MCRP,” increasing its visibility in the public market.

The funds raised will be strategically allocated towards talent acquisition, R&D, advanced machinery, and marketing, positioning the company for future growth and innovation.

Micropolis has also granted underwriters an option for additional shares, indicating strong demand and potential for further capital raise in the near future.

Potential Negatives

The public offering price of $4.00 per share may indicate a lack of investor confidence or a diminished valuation as it reflects a low starting point for the company's market debut.

The requirement for the proceeds to cover various expenses, including repayment of related party loans, may raise concerns about the company's financial health and reliance on internal financing.

The significant focus on using proceeds for marketing and public relations could suggest that the company is facing challenges in visibility or acceptance in the market.

FAQ

What is Micropolis Holding Company known for?

Micropolis Holding Company specializes in developing autonomous mobile robots utilizing wheeled electric vehicle platforms and autonomous driving capabilities.

When did Micropolis go public?

Micropolis Holding Company went public on March 7, 2025, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “MCRP”.

How much did Micropolis raise in its IPO?

The company raised a total of $15.5 million from its initial public offering of 3,875,000 Ordinary Shares at $4.00 per share.

What will Micropolis use the IPO proceeds for?

Micropolis intends to use the proceeds for talent acquisition, marketing, R&D, machinery acquisition, and working capital.

Where can I find the final prospectus for the IPO?

The final prospectus can be accessed for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Network1 Financial Securities, Inc.

Full Release



Dubai, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Company (NYSE American: MCRP) (“



Micropolis



” or the “



Company



”), a robotics manufacturer based in the United Arab Emirates which specializes in developing autonomous mobile robots that utilize wheeled electric vehicle platforms and are equipped with autonomous driving capabilities, announced today the closing of its underwritten initial public offering (the “



Offering



”) of 3,875,000 Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $15.5 million to the Company, before underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Ordinary Shares began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “MCRP” on March 7, 2025.





The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to 581,250 additional Ordinary Shares within 45 days of the closing of the Offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover the over-allotment option, if exercised.





Micropolis intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for talent acquisition, marketing and public relations, acquisition of machinery and advanced equipment, R&D specific expenses, contracts & outsourcing, repayment of certain related party loans, as well as working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Network1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., in connection with the Offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the shares being sold in the Offering was initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 22, 2023; and was declared effective by the SEC on March 6, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





, or alternatively, from: Network1 Financial Securities, Inc., The Galleria, 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241, Red Bank, NJ 07701.





Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Micropolis Holding Company







Micropolis is a robotics manufacturer founded in 2014, based in UAE with its headquarters located in Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE. It specializes in developing AMRs that utilize wheeled EV platforms and are equipped with autonomous driving capabilities. As part of Micropolis’ product offerings, it integrates application-specific pods that serve as the primary purpose of a robot. These pods are designed to accommodate various functionalities, including surveillance cameras, road sweepers, logistics compartments, as well as collaborative robots (cobots) intended for direct human-robot interaction.





For more information, visit





www.micropolis.ai





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at





www.sec.gov





. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







Contact Information







For Investor Relations:





Micropolis Holding Company





Email:





Francesca@micropolis.ae







