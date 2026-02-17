Micron’s Run Isn’t Over—3 Signals Point to More Upside

Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) stock price has struggled in early 2026, hitting a fresh high before stalling. There is a risk this rally is over, but indicators, including chart technicals, analyst sentiment, and institutional activity, suggest it isn’t. In fact, the three combine to reveal a strengthening tailwind and the potential for another 50% to 100% increase in the stock price this year.

The catalysts for the move include upcoming earnings releases from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron. On the one hand, NVIDIA’s results will reveal the AI flywheel continues to gain momentum, while on the other, Micron’s will reveal the impacts of that flywheel on the AI supply chain. As a leading provider of required HBM3E and, soon, HBM4E, memory solutions, the catalysts will likely be potent, including news on production ramps and expansion plans. Micron has numerous plans underway, including capacity expansions in critical markets such as the U.S. and Asia.

Micron Price Action Establishes Support at Higher Levels

Micron’s chart action is bullish, with prices up approximately 375% from the March 2025 low. The move is parabolic, revealing a rapidly strengthening market, but there is risk. The risk is that resistance levels reached in early 2026 will hold; however, the signs suggest that this will not be the case. Not only is Micron’s stock price action showing signs of support in the $375 to $380 region, but the candle signals are backed up by converging MACD and increasing volume.

The MACD convergence is a classic signal of technical market strength. It suggests the current highs will be exceeded or, if not, at least retested following a correction. In this case, the market is consolidating near record levels and setting up for a run higher. Regarding the volume, it is another classic indicator of market strength, underpinning the signals in price action and MACD. The takeaway is that this market has yet to top out; the only question is what could drive it higher, and the answer is results.

Analysts and Institutions Accumulate Micron Stock

Micron is trading above its consensus price target as of mid-Q1 2026, but that is the worst that can be said; all the trends are bullish. The consensus price target is up approximately 160% over the trailing 12 months, with high-end targets at $500. The $500 target forecasts a 20% upside from record highs, and trends, including industry-wide AI demand, suggest the high end will continue to trend higher as the year progresses. As it is, the 38 analysts MarketBeat tracks rate this stock as a Buy with a 92% Buy-side bias, and coverage is rising, up nearly 50% year over year in February 2025.

Micron’s institutional activity reflects profit-taking and rotation within the group, but is otherwise bullish. The institutions bought on balance in the trailing 12-month period, bought on balance for four of the past five quarters, and ramped their activity in Q1 2026, underpinning the stock price action as they accumulated shares. They own more than 80% of the stock, provide clear support with their activity, and limit downside for investors - they can look for institutions to buy this stock on any dips, providing no bad news emerges.

Cash Flow and Capital Returns Underpin Stock Price Action

Among the stock price drivers are Micron’s improved and improving cash flow. The cash flow improvement enabled debt reduction and the resumption of share buybacks, which provide investors with leverage. On the one hand, reduced debt helps free up cash flow and equity, leading to a 750-basis-point gain in Q1. On the other hand, share buybacks help offset dilution, which is minimal in this case. Among the opportunities for investors is the potential for accelerated buybacks as cash flow and profitability accelerate. Micron’s balance sheet is very strong, with total liabilities approximately half of its equity.

The risk for chart action is capacity limits. The HBM market is sold out through year-end, including Micron, suggesting little room for outperformance relative to analysts' forecasts. In this scenario, strong results may not be sufficient to sustain high stock prices without solid guidance. Any signs of production or expansion delays will be reflected in the stock price, potentially capping gains if analysts begin to trim targets.



