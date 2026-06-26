Micron's Robust Q3 Results Raise Investor Attention on These 3 Stocks

On June 24, Micron Technology Inc. MU posted blockbuster third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, crushing all estimates. Micron has been benefiting tremendously from the enormous application of artificial intelligence (AI) in day-to-day life, which has pushed up the demand for memory chips. Moreover, the ongoing supply crunch of AI-enabled memory and storage chips has pushed the prices of these products to sky-high levels.

An overwhelming section of industry researchers expressed concerns that this problem is likely to persist till 2028, forcing giant AI semiconductor manufacturers to enter into a long-term contract with AI-enabled memory and storage chip developers.

Micron’s marvelous third-quarter 2026 earnings results were a demonstration of these facts. Aside from Micron, three other stocks from this space have caught the attention of market participants, supported by their innovative products.

The companies are: Sandisk Corp. SNDK, Western Digital Corp. WDC and Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX. Each of these four abovementioned stocks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of these four stocks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sandisk Corp.

Sandisk — a leading flash and advanced memory technology innovator — is set to maintain its astonishing momentum. SNDK has benefited from the structural shift toward AI computing, which requires significantly more NAND flash storage per deployment compared with traditional workloads.

AI training models and inference applications generate massive data volumes that demand high-performance enterprise solid-state drives, while edge devices need greater storage capacity to support on-device AI features.

This creates a favorable demand environment where SNDK can command premium pricing for its advanced technology products while maintaining disciplined supply allocation. SNDK’s BiCS8 quad-level cell storage product continues to advance through qualification with two major hyperscalers. The extended joint venture agreement with Kioxia Corporation through December 2034 positions Sandisk favorably in the AI memory and storage space.

Strong Revenue and Earnings Estimate Revisions

Sandisk has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100% each for the next year (ending June 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 3.2% over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital has been witnessing strong execution amid intensified cloud and AI demand. WDC saw strong data center demand and increased adoption of high-capacity hard disk drives (HDDs). This reflects its ability to scale reliable, high-capacity storage solutions to meet the needs of the AI-driven data economy.

As AI and cloud adoption accelerate, demand for higher-density storage continues to rise. WDC is meeting this demand through close collaboration with hyperscalers, delivering reliable, high-capacity drives at scale with strong performance and total cost of ownership.

Solid Revenue and Earnings Estimate Revisions

Western Digital has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 38.1% and 79.9%, respectively, for the next year (ending June 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Seagate Technology has been benefiting from AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation.

STX highlighted that the company is entering a “new era of structural growth” driven by strong AI-led demand, the rising adoption of Mozaic products and disciplined execution focused on expanding margins, cash flow and long-term value.

HDDs remain significantly more cost-effective for bulk storage—especially critical in hyperscale data centers supporting AI infrastructure. Seagate is well-positioned to capture this expanding opportunity through a technology strategy focused on increasing areal density rather than unit volumes, enabling a more capital- and manufacturing-efficient path to scale while improving cost and power efficiency per terabyte.

This supports STX’s target of mid-20% exabyte growth. Its Mozaic 4+ platform, a second-generation HAMR product, delivers up to 44TB per drive — more than 30% higher capacity than earlier versions — achieved with minimal changes to materials, while integrating advanced laser and photonics technology for precision manufacturing at scale.

Excellent Revenue and Earnings Estimate Revisions

Seagate Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 38% and 85%, respectively, for the next year (ending June 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 4.6% in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.