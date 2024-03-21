Micron’s Multi-Bagger Potential Could Give Nvidia Stock a Run for Its AI Money

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If the AI boom is real, it must go beyond Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and there logically should be multi-baggers yet to come. And it could be the case that Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) becomes the next major beneficiary. Micron crushed earnings as apparent from its beat yesterday. Memory and storage solutions critical for AI applications are the reason why. And guidance? Well, that looks upbeat for the upcoming quarter, signaling confidence in sustained demand, especially from the AI sector.

We all understand the narrative around the AI boom driven by advancements in machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks. These technologies require substantial amounts of high-speed, efficient memory and storage solutions — areas where Micron excels. The company’s high bandwidth memory (HBM) products, for instance, are already sold out for 2024 and most of 2025, underscoring the intense demand from AI applications.

And the nice thing is that the stock hasn’t really been a stellar winner. Prior to earnings, the stock was just barely above it’s all-time highs set in late 2021.

Nvidia’s dominance has been primarily in the GPU market, which is crucial for AI computations. However, as AI technologies evolve, the importance of memory and storage solutions becomes a bigger and bigger deal. This shift in focus presents a golden opportunity for Micron, given its expertise and innovative products in these areas.

So, it gaps up. Is it too late to chase? Probably not, assuming broader markets hold up. There’s a concept in markets called “post-earnings announcement drift” (PEAD). It’s the anomaly that says stocks typically exhibit a persistent shift in their cumulative abnormal returns that corresponds with the direction of an earnings surprise, lasting from several weeks to months after the announcement. Micron’s recent earnings beat provides a classic setup for PEAD, suggesting that the stock could continue to experience upward momentum.

The Bull Case for Micron (MU) Stock

The bullish case for Micron Technology is compelling to me. Consider that the company’s strong financial performance and optimistic guidance reflect its operational strength and the growing demand for its products. The AI boom presents a significant growth opportunity for Micron. And to that end, the potential shift in market focus from Nvidia to Micron could lead to a re-rating of MU stock. Investors could start to appreciate the company’s critical role in the AI ecosystem.

Bottom line? I’ve been critical of the AI narrative only just favoring Nvidia, but the beat by Micron is worth paying close attention to. And potentially investing in. Again – if AI is real, there are going to be plenty of big winners, and Micron may be set up for that.

