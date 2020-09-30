Micron's (MU) Drop on Strong Earnings Is an Opportunity

After spending two hours of my life that I’ll never get back last night watching two angry old men shouting at each other, I needed some good news this morning. I knew my phone would be alive with messages from friends and ex-colleagues all over the world along the lines of “you must be so proud!” and just outright laughter at what America has become, so I sought refuge in the business news.

Sure enough, I found a report of great earnings from an old favorite of mine, Micron (MU) that I had somehow missed yesterday afternoon, presumably because I was so eagerly awaiting an intellectually stimulating discussion of policy between two great minds. Finally, some good news, I thought -- or was it?

It certainly was in earnings terms, with EPS of $1.08 handily beating the $0.95 consensus estimate and representing an 87.5% increase over the same quarter last year. That came on sales of $6.06 billion, also well above Wall Street estimates. After an earnings season that saw a massive drop in profits, that was welcome indeed, and it shows why I have consistently been bullish on MU when it has dipped in the past. They are a well-run company, perfectly positioned to take advantage of a number of enduring trends in the global economy.

I knew something wasn’t right, however, when I saw that the stock was trading in this morning’s pre-market nearly four percent below yesterday’s close.

The reason was what it so often is when a company that reports good earnings sees its stock drop: forward guidance. Micron anticipates EPS in their fiscal Q1 of between 32 and 46 cents, as compared to average analysts’ forecasts of 69 cents.

Obviously, that is disappointing, but the deeper you dig into management's comments as to why, it looks to be another opportunity to pick up some of the stock at a discount.

In an interview with Barron’s following the release, reported here, Micron’s Chief Business Officer, Sumit Sadana, explained that the lowered guidance was down to two specific, temporary issues that were expected to put pressure on margins. Both are to do with new products being launched, which are expected to eventually improve both sales and margins in six months or so.

Even before yesterday’s gyrations, MU had a forward P/E of under 10, making it great value if you believe, as the market seems to, that global economic conditions will continue to improve for a while. Little wonder then that the consensus of the Wall Street analysts that cover the stock is that it is a “Strong Buy,” or that their average price target is $62.53, a roughly 28% premium to current pricing.

Of course, there may be some investors who are concerned about political volatility (no doubt exacerbated by last night's debate), the high weekly jobless claims last week and the news of more layoffs from big companies. Such people are reluctant to buy anything right now. I get that; I feel a bit that way myself and will probably wait until after Friday’s jobs report to nibble at MU, but at some point value will win out, and it is hard to argue that Micron is anything other than value on this temporary weakness.

