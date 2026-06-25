Micron’s HBM Surge Could Redefine the AI Growth Story

Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) fiscal Q3 results and the strength of its outperformance highlight a persistent problem in today’s market: there is a fundamental misunderstanding of the AI trade. AI isn’t a niche; it's not a bubble. It is the evolution of technology, and that evolution is accelerating.

Leading tech giants, enterprises, and research labs globally are racing to implement existing infrastructure to unlock the next generation in a virtuous cycle that could play out over years, if not decades.

The impact on Micron is substantial, as it is the primary source of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks, a component found in most GPUs designed for heavy AI training and other advanced workloads. The critical detail is that each NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPU uses six to 16 stacks of HBM, and each stack is six to 12 chips high, making demand for Micron’s product grow geometrically relative to the underlying AI GPU market.

The takeaway is that HBM markets are sold out, with new supply not expected to meaningfully impact the market until sometime in 2028. Until then, Micron is riding a wave of over-demand and pricing that is driving accelerating hypergrowth and an outlook for sustained strength over the coming six to eight quarters.

Micron, Growing Faster Than NVIDIA, Accelerates

NVIDIA set the gold standard for AI growth, topping out at 265% in Q4 2024, but Micron just lifted the bar. The company's fiscal Q3 take of $41.46 billion was not only up 345% from the prior year, but also nearly 1,550 basis points (bps) above MarketBeat’s reported consensus estimate. Strength was seen across all segments, each growing by an average of approximately 375%, led by Cloud and Datacenter, which account for more than 60% of the business. Cloud Memory grew by 300% and Datacenter ty 650%, with Mobile & Client up by 250% and Automotive & Embedded up by 310%.

Margin news was also strong. The revenue surge drove improvements across the stack, despite higher costs and capital expenditure. Critical details include the operating cash flow, which more than doubled sequentially and quadrupled year-over-year (YOY), and the adjusted free cash flow, which grew by approximately 9X to over $18 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), the marketwide benchmark for earnings quality, grew by 13X to over $25, nearly $5 or 2000 bps better than expected.

Guidance is the catalyst for this market, as it forecasts another quarter with similar sequential growth, margin strength, and earnings. The revenue forecast of $50 billion was more than 1600 bps better than expected, compounded by an even hotter outlook for earnings. Earnings are expected to exceed $31, further strengthening the company’s financial position.

Micron’s War Chest Swells: Debt Falls

Micron’s business windfall is clearly reflected in its balance sheet highlights. The company’s cash balance swelled, up approximately 160% YOY, to top $30 billion, including investments and restricted cash. While liabilities also increased, they did so at a much slower pace, offset by a substantial debt reduction, to leave equity up. Looking ahead, cash flow is expected to remain robust for at least the next two years, barring any unforeseeable technological advancements, suggesting further cash and equity gains in the coming periods.

Analyst trends will likely strengthen now that fiscal Q3 results and fiscal Q4 guidance have been released. As it stands, the trends are robustly bullish, including numerous price target boosts in the weeks leading up to the earnings release. The consensus of 39 is a Buy, with a 90% Buy-side bias in the data, and a price target of $1,103. However, it is not the average price target that matters; it is the trend. June revisions pushed the high end of price targets towards $2,000, representing a 100% increase in stock price from the pre-release closing price.

Looking at Micron on a valuation basis, MU stock remains deeply undervalued, based on the pre-release earnings outlook. The post-release earnings outlook makes the value deeper, suggesting this stock could easily rise by 200% to 300% in the near-term and more over the long. Micron’s biggest risk is industry cyclicality and potential for oversupply, but that is a problem for the future. Supply-and-demand metrics, the timeline for capacity expansions, and analysts' commentary suggest there is little risk of oversupply at this time. The more likely scenario is that the undersupply persists well into 2028 and potentially longer.

Price action reflects the strength of the results and guidance, indicating the uptrend will likely continue. MU shares gained more than 15% to hit fresh highs following the release, amid rising market momentum. In this scenario, MU shares will likely continue higher and may accelerate. Not only is the outlook robust, but FOMO may set in the market, spurring sidelined cash to move.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.