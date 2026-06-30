Micron's CEO Says This Is When There Could Be More Supply of Memory Products in the Market

Key Points

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra recently gave investors an update about the current market conditions.

There could be more supply becoming available by 2028.

Mehrotra, however, says it'll take "considerable time to improve" ongoing shortages.

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The big question and risk around Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock is when the memory shortage might end. If it's soon, and more supply will become available in the near future, that might restrict the company's ability to further limit prices, and thus, lead to slowing growth. But if it's destined to last for a long time, then that would obviously be welcome news to investors.

The tech company's CEO recently explained when he expects more supply to become available. And while it may not be all that far away, the shortages may still persist for the foreseeable future.

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Micron's management expects a "gradual" improvement in 2028

On a recent call with analysts, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra outlined the current situation in the memory and storage market. And while Mehrotra believes more supply will be coming, it's unlikely to be enough to end the shortages anytime soon.

"Our customers are recognizing that supply shortages in memory and storage will take considerable time to improve, even as we expect industry supply to improve gradually in 2028."

One key customer that's announced it will have to raise prices is Apple, which made it clear it was doing so due to an untenable situation driven by higher costs. That's also a sign that the shortages aren't ending anytime soon; if Apple thought that were a possibility, it might be compelled to simply wait it out, but that isn't the case. And although there may be some additional supply coming in 2028, the demand remains robust, which is why the shortages may persist well beyond then.

Is Micron's stock a buy on this news?

Shares of Micron have been rising rapidly due to the company's strong results and expectations of even greater growth ahead. And there could be further gains ahead for Micron's stock, given the industry's current outlook. The danger, however, is that in tech, things can change quickly. And if the market turns and demand tapers off, perhaps due to slowing economic conditions or concerns about whether investments in artificial intelligence are truly paying off, investors could quickly head for the exits and sell the stock.

While Micron's stock has been surging, it's not the type of investment that you can safely buy and forget about. There may be significant volatility ahead, and unless you're willing to constantly monitor the tech company and industry conditions, you may be better off steering clear of it.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.