Micron, Western Digital each exploring possible deal for Japanese chip maker Kioxia - WSJ

March 31 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Western Digital Corp WDC.O are individually exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings Corp. that could value the Japanese semiconductor firm at around $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

