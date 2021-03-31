US Markets
Micron, Western Digital each exploring possible deal for Japanese chip maker Kioxia - WSJ

Micron Technology Inc and Western Digital Corp are individually exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings Corp. that could value the Japanese semiconductor firm at around $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

