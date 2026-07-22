Micron, Western Digital, and Sandisk Just Jumped 12% to 14%. Here's the Forecast That Did It.

Key Points

Micron rose 12%, Western Digital 12.5%, and Sandisk 14.3% on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley reportedly forecast memory prices to rise at least 25% from the second quarter to the third.

All three stocks entered the session down more than 30% from their 52-week highs.

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Tuesday was the day the memory trade turned back around. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) rose 12%, 12.5%, and 14.3%, respectively, in Tuesday's session. It was a violent reversal for three stocks that entered the day down 31%, 39%, and 41% from their 52-week highs.

The biggest catalyst was a single forecast. In a Monday note, Morgan Stanley reportedly told clients it expects memory prices to rise at least 25% from the second quarter to the third, with artificial intelligence (AI) data-center demand keeping supply tight. The firm's checks reportedly found no sign the shortage is easing, and it said shortages could grow even more severe in 2027 and 2028. The group started climbing on the note Monday. On Tuesday, the buying turned into a surge.

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For a group of stocks that had spent two weeks selling off on fears the memory boom was ending, that was the whole argument. If prices are still rising, the boom isn't over. Here's what the forecast means for each of the three.

Micron has the broadest exposure

Micron is the biggest of the three and the most watched. The company sells both major categories of memory chips (DRAM and NAND flash), plus the high-bandwidth memory that AI accelerators depend on. So a rising price forecast touches nearly everything it ships.

Its latest results show what that leverage already looks like. Revenue for Micron's fiscal third quarter (the period ended May 28) more than quadrupled year over year to $41.5 billion, the company's fifth consecutive quarterly revenue record. Net income came in at $28.2 billion. And operating cash flow more than doubled sequentially, to $25.4 billion from $11.9 billion the prior quarter.

"Micron's record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in the company's June earnings release.

Even after Tuesday's move, the stock trades at about 20 times earnings, a multiple that says investors still doubt numbers like these can last.

Western Digital rode along

Western Digital is the odd one out: it doesn't sell memory chips at all. The company makes hard disk drives, the slower, cheaper storage tier that data centers deploy in enormous volumes. Its leverage to a memory-price forecast is indirect.

Its own supply picture, however, is just as tight. Revenue for its fiscal third quarter (the period ended April 3) rose 45% year over year to $3.3 billion, and guidance calls for 36% to 44% year-over-year growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.

"The demand drivers are clear: Virtually every AI workload, from training, inference, agentic AI to physical AI, creates data that is stored persistently and cost-efficiently on HDDs," Western Digital CEO Irving Tan said in the company's April earnings release.

When every tier of data-center storage is scarce at once, the market trades the group as one bet on AI's appetite for capacity. Tuesday showed as much.

Sandisk is the purest play

Sandisk sells NAND flash, the exact product whose price Morgan Stanley expects to jump. That arguably makes it the most direct way to own the forecast.

Its results show what rising NAND prices do to a focused producer. Sandisk's fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 251% year over year to $5.95 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin reached 78.4%, up more than 55 percentage points from a year earlier. When the price of a company's core product surges, most of the increase lands in gross profit.

The company is also locking in demand, signing five multiyear supply agreements under a new business model built on firm customer commitments. And its guidance calls for $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion of revenue in its just-ended fiscal fourth quarter, or roughly 34% sequential growth at the midpoint.

One forecast, three different bets

So which of the three has the most direct leverage to rising memory prices? Arguably, Sandisk, whose entire business is the product in question. Micron is close behind, with broader exposure across DRAM, NAND, and high-bandwidth memory. Western Digital benefits at one remove, through the same data-center scramble that is straining storage supply of every kind.

Of course, a forecast is still just a forecast, and memory remains the most cyclical corner of the chip industry. The same operating leverage that multiplies profits on the way up works in reverse when prices roll over. The roughly 30% to 40% drawdowns these stocks carried into Tuesday existed precisely because investors understand this risk.

Ultimately, I wouldn't chase Tuesday's move. If Morgan Stanley is right about the third quarter, these companies' results will do the talking soon enough. And if it's wrong, this group has demonstrated in recent weeks just how fast it can reprice in either direction.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.