Micron vs. SK Hynix: Which AI Memory Stock Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

SK Hynix and Micron both specialize in producing high-bandwidth memory and DRAM solutions.

SK Hynix recently completed a U.S. IPO on the Nasdaq and will use its proceeds to fund expansion efforts.

Both SK Hynix and Micron are valued attractively relative to their peers in the semiconductor space.

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The recent listing of SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) on the Nasdaq represents a pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence (AI) memory industry. This move brings one of the world's leading producers of advanced DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) directly into the U.S. capital markets, intensifying its rivalry with Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).

Smart investors are watching the powerful forces fueling the current AI memory supercycle and how these tailwinds are rapidly shaping the trajectories of each company. Beyond a shared enthusiasm for growth, a thorough comparison of their business momentum, expansion plans, and valuation profile points to some important differences that investors should weigh carefully.

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What is fueling the AI memory boom?

The explosive growth of generative AI and large-scale model training requires memory chips that can deliver higher bandwidth and capacity compared to those used in traditional servers or consumer devices. As AI workloads grow in complexity with emerging agentic systems, the amount of memory per server rises sharply.

Advanced memory manufacturing demands specialized equipment such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography scanners, precise stacking processes, and significant cleanroom capacity that simply cannot be expanded overnight. Unlike earlier cycles, in which producers built excess supply during periods of high demand, SK Hynix and Micron have shown more prudent restraint -- focusing their investments on high-margin products rather than flooding the market with capacity.

Long-term supply agreements between chipmakers and hyperscalers are helping to lock in premium pricing, reducing the risk of sudden oversupply. These factors point to a secular supercycle rather than a cyclical spike, with demand trends likely to persist over the next several years as AI data center build-outs accelerate.

How has the AI supercycle impacted SK Hynix and Micron?

With a market share of 56.4%, SK Hynix has established itself as the global leader in HBM. This dominance has driven outsized revenue growth supplemented by robust profit margin expansion.

While Micron trails SK Hynix in overall market share, the company has gained meaningful ground through consistent execution and has seen profitability rise substantially on the back of stronger average selling prices and higher adoption rates. Over the last year, Micron's data center revenue grew by over 650% year over year, while gross margin in that segment more than doubled.

To capture ongoing demand, both SK Hynix and Micron are executing ambitious capacity expansions. SK Hynix is using its initial public offering (IPO) proceeds to fund new fabrication plants and advanced packaging facilities in South Korea. By contrast, Micron is dramatically scaling its commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing. The company has raised its domestic investment to over $250 billion through the middle of the next decade, with major new sites under construction in New York, Idaho, and Virginia.

Should you invest in Micron or SK Hynix stock right now?

Both SK Hynix and Micron have delivered exceptional gains throughout 2026 -- so much so that both companies are in or near the trillion-dollar club. Given that both stocks are scorching hot and riding the same tailwinds, it can be tough choosing a decisive winner here. To help you pick, I'll look at the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for each company.

As of this writing (July 13), Micron trades at a forward P/E around 6. Conversely, SK Hynix's forward earnings ratio is closer to 8. If I judged an investment in either company purely based on valuation, then it would appear that Micron is a slightly better value.

The average forward P/E across the S&P 500 is around 21, while the broader semiconductor industry fluctuates around 26x to 30x forward earnings. Here's the crucial nuance: Both Micron and SK Hynix are trading at meaningful discounts relative to the broader market and their own peers in the semiconductor sector.

This tells me that most investors have yet to fully price in a premium valuation to either stock, despite the valuation expansion witnessed throughout the year. Against this backdrop, I see no losers in this duel. I would diversify and build positions in each company. By doing so, I'd inherently build layered exposure to the larger AI memory trade across different geographies and market segments while owning two of the top players leading the charge.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.