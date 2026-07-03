Micron Trades at a Discount Despite 243% YTD Rally: Buy More MU Shares?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU has been one of the biggest winners in the semiconductor space this year. The memory chip giant has benefited from the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), which is driving strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced DRAM products used in AI servers. Investors have rewarded the company for its improving earnings outlook, expanding margins and leadership in AI memory.

The stock has surged 242.6% year to date (YTD), comfortably outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 16.8% gain. It has also beaten several major semiconductor peers, including Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Marvell Technology has soared 190.4% YTD, while Advanced Micro Devices has rallied 142.3%. NVIDIA, despite remaining a dominant AI player, has delivered a comparatively modest return of 4.4% so far this year.

Micron Technology YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Such a sharp rally often raises an important question for investors: Has Micron Technology become too expensive?

Surprisingly, the answer may be no. Even after its impressive run, Micron Technology continues to trade at a valuation that looks attractive compared with both the technology sector and many leading semiconductor companies, including Marvell Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA. This combination of strong growth and a reasonable valuation makes the stock an ideal investment option despite the robust YTD rally.

Micron Technology's Valuation Still Looks Attractive

One of the biggest reasons investors should remain bullish on MU stock is its inexpensive valuation relative to its earnings growth potential. The company currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 8.52. This is far below the sector average of 23.18.

Micron Technology Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology also trades at a discount to AI-focused semiconductor companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Marvell Technology and NVIDIA despite operating in one of the fastest-growing segments of the chip industry. At present, Advanced Micro Devices, Marvell Technology and NVIDIA trade at P/E multiples of 54.15, 49.72 and 19.18, respectively.

A lower valuation does not automatically make a stock a bargain. However, when it is supported by improving profitability, rising earnings estimates and strong industry demand, it often creates an attractive buying opportunity. Micron Technology appears to fit that profile as it continues to benefit from the AI infrastructure spending cycle.

AI Memory Demand Creates a Powerful Growth Engine for MU

The biggest catalyst behind Micron Technology's growth is the booming demand for AI memory. Modern AI models require significantly larger memory capacity and much higher bandwidth than traditional computing workloads. This has increased demand for HBM, DDR5 DRAM and advanced data center SSDs, all of which are important parts of Micron Technology's product portfolio.

Major cloud providers and AI infrastructure companies continue to invest heavily in expanding their data centers. Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms are expected to spend around $700 billion in capital expenditures in 2026. The majority of that spending is expected to go toward AI infrastructure, including data centers, networking equipment, advanced processors and memory solutions. This spending supports strong demand for Micron Technology's memory solutions, particularly as next-generation AI servers require more memory per system than previous generations.

The company has also strengthened its competitive position through technological leadership. Its latest HBM products offer improved performance, better power efficiency and higher capacity, making them attractive for AI accelerators used by leading chipmakers and cloud companies. The company has already sold out its HBM supply for the calendar year 2026, while a significant portion of 2027 production is already committed through long-term customer agreements.

As AI adoption expands across industries, memory content per server is expected to increase further, creating a long runway for Micron Technology's revenue growth.

MU’s Strong Financial Performance Supports the Bull Case

Micron Technology's top-line performance has improved significantly alongside rising AI demand. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues soared 346% year over year to $41.46 billion. The company announced 16 strategic customer agreements (SCAs) across data center, consumer and auto markets in the reported quarter. These agreements represent roughly 20% of DRAM volume and one-third of NAND volume over the covered period.

Higher-value products are becoming a larger share of Micron Technology's sales mix, allowing the company to generate stronger earnings even without relying solely on higher shipment volumes. Non-GAAP earnings per share jumped to $25.11 in the third quarter from $1.91 reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s top and bottom lines both comfortably exceeded analysts’ expectations, highlighting the strength of demand across Micron Technology’s key markets.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Better pricing for DRAM and NAND products, combined with increasing shipments of premium AI memory, has helped expand gross margins and improve profitability. Third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP gross margin rose to 84.9% from 39% a year ago, while non-GAAP operating income climbed to $33.68 billion from $2.49 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin reached an impressive 81.2% from 26.8% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting Micron Technology’s ability to convert booming AI-driven demand into substantial profits.

Management also continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and next-generation memory products. These investments should help Micron Technology maintain its competitive position while meeting growing customer demand over the long term.

Final Thoughts: Buy More Micron Technology Shares

MU stock's remarkable rally may discourage some investors from buying at current levels. However, valuation tells a different story. Unlike many AI-related stocks that now trade at premium multiples, Micron Technology still offers exposure to one of the fastest-growing areas of the semiconductor industry at a relatively modest valuation.

The company appears well-positioned to benefit from multiple long-term trends, including AI, cloud computing and data center expansion. Its technology leadership, improving financial performance and attractive valuation provide a compelling investment case.

Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.