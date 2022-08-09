US Markets
Micron tempers fourth-quarter revenue forecast

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of the forecast range provided on its June 30 earnings call.

Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million. [nL4N2YH3MA ]

Shares of the company fell over 3% in trading before the bell.

