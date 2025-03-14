Micron Technology's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 72 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $1,546,265, and 50 were calls, valued at $2,594,332.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $155.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $2.33 $2.26 $2.3 $102.00 $226.7K 76 3.8K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.85 $4.7 $4.7 $80.00 $204.8K 711 674 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $90.00 $129.7K 3.3K 399 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.85 $21.7 $21.7 $97.50 $123.6K 914 72 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.8 $40.0 $40.63 $65.00 $121.8K 1.8K 59

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now? With a volume of 15,908,410, the price of MU is up 6.11% at $100.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days. Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $130.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

