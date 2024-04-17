Micron Technology (XTRA:MTE) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 130.30

The average one-year price target for Micron Technology (XTRA:MTE) has been revised to 130.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 123.69 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 93.05 to a high of 222.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from the latest reported closing price of 116.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is an increase of 193 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTE is 0.51%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 1,021,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 37,492K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,471K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,098K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,771K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,290K shares, representing a decrease of 29.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 13.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,826K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 12.94% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 23,602K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,647K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.