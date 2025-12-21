Micron Technology (XTRA:MTE) Price Target Increased by 29.97% to 248.95

The average one-year price target for Micron Technology (XTRA:MTE) has been revised to 248,95 € / share. This is an increase of 29.97% from the prior estimate of 191,55 € dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73,59 € to a high of 443,32 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.09% from the latest reported closing price of 228,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is an increase of 219 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTE is 0.44%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 1,041,161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 64,186K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,808K shares , representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 15.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,939K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 29.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,723K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,959K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 29.13% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 29,655K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,466K shares , representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,038K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,690K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 33.47% over the last quarter.

