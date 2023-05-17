Micron Technology To Make Advanced Chips In Japan

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) said that it will introduce extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to Japan, tapping this sophisticated patterning technology to manufacture its next generation of DRAM, the 1-gamma (1?) node.

Micron noted that it will be the first semiconductor company to bring EUV technology to Japan for production, with its Hiroshima fab playing a critical role in the company's development of the 1-gamma node.

Micron expects to invest up to 500 billion yen in 1-gamma process technology over the next few years, with close support from the Japanese government, to enable the next wave of end-to-end technology innovation such as rapidly emerging generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Micron noted that it continues to make progress on its EUV integration plans and expects to ramp EUV into production on the 1-gamma node in Taiwan and Japan from 2025 onwards.

