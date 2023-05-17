News & Insights

Markets
MU

Micron Technology To Make Advanced Chips In Japan

May 17, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) said that it will introduce extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to Japan, tapping this sophisticated patterning technology to manufacture its next generation of DRAM, the 1-gamma (1?) node.

Micron noted that it will be the first semiconductor company to bring EUV technology to Japan for production, with its Hiroshima fab playing a critical role in the company's development of the 1-gamma node.

Micron expects to invest up to 500 billion yen in 1-gamma process technology over the next few years, with close support from the Japanese government, to enable the next wave of end-to-end technology innovation such as rapidly emerging generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Micron noted that it continues to make progress on its EUV integration plans and expects to ramp EUV into production on the 1-gamma node in Taiwan and Japan from 2025 onwards.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.