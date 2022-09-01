Markets
MU

Micron Technology To Construct Memory Manufacturing Fab In Boise, Idaho

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) announced plans to invest approximately $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho. The company said the new memory fab in the U.S. in 20 years will create an estimated 17,000 new American jobs, including approximately 2,000 direct Micron jobs, by the end of the decade.

Micron noted that this announcement is part of its intention to invest more than $150 billion globally over the next decade in manufacturing and R&D, including plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular