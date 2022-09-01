Micron Technology To Construct Memory Manufacturing Fab In Boise, Idaho

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) announced plans to invest approximately $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho. The company said the new memory fab in the U.S. in 20 years will create an estimated 17,000 new American jobs, including approximately 2,000 direct Micron jobs, by the end of the decade.

Micron noted that this announcement is part of its intention to invest more than $150 billion globally over the next decade in manufacturing and R&D, including plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the U.S.

