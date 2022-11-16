Markets
MU

Micron Technology Stock Slides On Negative Growth Outlook, Capex Cut

November 16, 2022 — 10:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning traded after the company announced that it is reducing DRAM and NAND wafer starts by approximately 20 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Micron is also planning to cut Capex. The company now expects year-on-year bit supply growth to be negative for DRAM, and in the single-digit percentage range for NAND.

Further, the innovative memory and storage solutions provider believes that in calendar 2023, year-on-year DRAM bit supply will need to shrink and NAND bit supply growth will need to be significantly lower than previous estimates.

Currently, shares are at $59.89, down 5.09 percent from the previous close of $63.10 on a volume of 8,857,136.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.