Is Micron Technology Stock Going to $1,500? The Bull Case Is Stronger Than You Think.

Key Points

A handful of analysts have put a $1,500 price on the stock.

Micron is benefiting from rising demand for AI data center memory, which is driving up memory prices and resulting in higher profits for the company.

AI data center spending continues to rise, putting Micron in a strong position to benefit in the coming years.

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Even with its impressive 740% return over the past 12 months, some analysts believe Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) could still go higher. Three analysts recently raised their price targets for the stock to $1,500, representing a 45% increase from its current price, as of this writing.

Here's why this bull case for Micron stock is rooted in reality and why now could be a good time to buy shares despite their recent volatility.

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Here's why Micron has a chance of reaching $1,500

Investors have been wondering when the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) might fizzle out and if some stocks are currently in an AI bubble. And while some are certainly benefiting from the technology without having a strong foundation in it, that's not the case for Micron.

Consider the huge AI supercycle currently underway, which is driving sales of its memory processors. This year alone, some of the leading technology companies will have $750 billion in capital expenditures, mostly for AI.

That's a huge amount of AI spending, and it may not slow down anytime soon. Alphabet has already said it will spend up to $190 billion this year and added, "And next year, we expect it to significantly increase compared to 2026."

All of this spending is doing two very important things for Micron: It's driving huge sales of its memory chips and causing its processor prices to skyrocket due to demand.

The results speak for themselves. Sales rose 345% in the 2026 third quarter to $41.5 billion, and adjusted earnings per share spiked more than 1,300% to $24.67 in the quarter. Management said recently that the run rate for its data center revenue (where sales of its memory chips live) is $100 billion for 2026.

In short, demand is high, allowing Micron to charge more for its memory processors and resulting in skyrocketing profits. So when analysts and investors look at the current data center boom and the company's soaring profits from it, it's not hard to imagine investors continuing to drive up its share price as AI infrastructure investments continue.

Some volatility is inevitable along the way

The stock could reach $1,500, but it's also worth noting that some investors are questioning some of the AI spending from tech companies, which has led to market volatility.

Micron stock isn't immune to this, and some investors were disappointed when management didn't raise its full-year AI chip guidance recently, prompting some to sell. If investors continue to take an overly skeptical view of AI spending, it could impact the company's share price in the short term.

But Micron is highly profitable, its sales are expanding, and it's benefiting from a unique demand environment for its memory processors that could last for the next few years. When you add it all together, it's not unrealistic to think the stock could reach $1,500.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.