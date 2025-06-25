Micron Technology Reports Record Q3 Revenue of $9.30 Billion with Projected 15% Growth for Q4

Micron Technology reports record fiscal Q3 revenue of $9.30 billion, with projected 15% growth for Q4 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Micron Technology, Inc. reported record revenue of $9.30 billion for its third quarter of fiscal 2025, a significant increase from $8.05 billion in the previous quarter and $6.81 billion from the same period last year. The company's GAAP net income reached $1.89 billion, with diluted earnings per share of $1.68, while non-GAAP net income was $2.18 billion, translating to $1.91 per diluted share. Growth was driven by notable increases in DRAM sales and a doubling of data center revenue compared to the previous year. Micron anticipates a further 15% revenue growth in the upcoming fourth quarter, aligning with the rising demand for memory driven by AI and technology advancements. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid in July. With strong cash flow and profitability, Micron is positioning itself for continued success while making investments in technology and manufacturing.

Potential Positives

Record revenue of $9.30 billion in fiscal Q3, marking significant growth from the previous quarter and the same period last year.

Projected fiscal Q4 revenue growth of an additional 15% sequentially, indicating strong future performance.

Operating cash flow increased to $4.61 billion, showcasing improved cash generation capabilities.

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Concerns about the company's reliance on non-GAAP measures for financial performance, which may obscure the true financial health of the business.

High capital expenditures of $2.66 billion indicate significant ongoing investment needs, which could impact cash flow and financial flexibility.

While revenue is increasing, GAAP net income growth is less impressive compared to non-GAAP earnings, raising questions about profitability sustainability.

FAQ

What were Micron's fiscal Q3 2025 revenue figures?

Micron reported revenue of $9.30 billion for fiscal Q3 2025, up from $8.05 billion in the previous quarter.

How much did Micron's GAAP net income increase in Q3 2025?

Micron's GAAP net income for Q3 2025 was $1.89 billion, compared to $1.58 billion in the prior quarter.

What is Micron's revenue outlook for fiscal Q4 2025?

Micron projects revenue of approximately $10.7 billion for fiscal Q4 2025, with a potential variance of $300 million.

When is Micron's next investor conference call scheduled?

Micron will host its investor conference call on June 25, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

What dividends has Micron declared for shareholders?

Micron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record by July 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,047 shares for an estimated $4,504,700 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804 .

. APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,442,700

MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

Full Release





Record revenue in fiscal Q3 with growth across end markets







Fiscal Q4 revenue projected to grow another 15% sequentially





BOISE, Idaho, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended May 29, 2025.







Fiscal Q3





2025





highlights









Revenue of $9.30 billion versus $8.05 billion for the prior quarter and $6.81 billion for the same period last year



Revenue of $9.30 billion versus $8.05 billion for the prior quarter and $6.81 billion for the same period last year



GAAP net income of $1.89 billion, or $1.68 per diluted share



GAAP net income of $1.89 billion, or $1.68 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $2.18 billion, or $1.91 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $2.18 billion, or $1.91 per diluted share



Operating cash flow of $4.61 billion versus $3.94 billion for the prior quarter and $2.48 billion for the same period last year







“Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal Q3, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue. Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “We are on track to deliver record revenue with solid profitability and free cash flow in fiscal 2025, while we make disciplined investments to build on our technology leadership and manufacturing excellence to satisfy growing AI-driven memory demand.”











Quarterly Financial Results













(in millions, except per share amounts)













GAAP







(1)















Non-GAAP







(2)















F





Q3-25









F





Q2-25









F





Q3-24













F





Q3-25









F





Q2-25









F





Q3-24















































Revenue





$





9,301









$





8,053









$





6,811













$





9,301









$





8,053









$





6,811













Gross margin









3,508













2,963













1,832

















3,623













3,053













1,917















percent of revenue













37.7









%













36.8









%













26.9









%

















39.0









%













37.9









%













28.1









%











Operating expenses









1,339













1,190













1,113

















1,133













1,046













976













Operating income









2,169













1,773













719

















2,490













2,007













941















percent of revenue













23.3









%













22.0









%













10.6









%

















26.8









%













24.9









%













13.8









%











Net income









1,885













1,583













332

















2,181













1,783













702













Diluted earnings per share









1.68













1.41













0.30

















1.91













1.56













0.62

































































































For the third quarter of 2025, investments in capital expenditures, net



(2)



were $2.66 billion and adjusted free cash flow



(2)



was $1.95 billion. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $12.22 billion. On June 25, 2025, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 7, 2025.







Business Outlook







The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025:











FQ4-25









GAAP







(1)







Outlook









Non-GAAP







(2)







Outlook











Revenue





$10.7 billion ± $300 million





$10.7 billion ± $300 million









Gross margin





41.0% ± 1.0%





42.0% ± 1.0%









Operating expenses





$1.35 billion ± $20 million





$1.20 billion ± $20 million









Diluted earnings per share





$2.29 ± $0.15





$2.50 ± $0.15

























Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at



investors.micron.com



.







Investor Webcast







Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at



investors.micron.com



. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.







About Micron Technology, Inc.







We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life



for all



. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, manufacturing, and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit



micron.com



.







© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our technologies, demand for our products, our investments, our industry and our financial and operating results, including our expectations and guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 and full fiscal year. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and our upcoming Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at



investors.micron.com/risk-factor



. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.











(1)







GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.











(2)







Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.



































MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(In millions, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)























3rd Qtr.









2nd Qtr.









3rd Qtr.









Nine Months Ended

















May 29,









2025









February 27,









2025









May 30,









2024









May 29,









2025









May 30,









2024







































Revenue





$





9,301









$





8,053









$





6,811









$





26,063









$





17,361













Cost of goods sold









5,793













5,090













4,979













16,244













14,485













Gross margin









3,508













2,963













1,832













9,819













2,876









































Research and development









965













898













850













2,751













2,527













Selling, general, and administrative









318













285













291













891













834













Other operating (income) expense, net









56













7













(28





)









61













(267





)









Operating income (loss)









2,169













1,773













719













6,116













(218





)





































Interest income









135













108













136













350













398













Interest expense









(123





)









(112





)









(150





)









(353





)









(426





)









Other non-operating income (expense), net









(68





)









(11





)









10













(90





)









(24





)

















2,113













1,758













715













6,023













(270





)





































Income tax (provision) benefit









(235





)









(177





)









(377





)









(695





)









172













Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees









7













2













(6





)









10













(11





)









Net income (loss)





$





1,885









$





1,583









$





332









$





5,338









$





(109





)





































Earnings (loss) per share





























Basic





$





1.69









$





1.42









$





0.30









$





4.79









$





(0.10





)









Diluted









1.68













1.41













0.30













4.75













(0.10





)





































Number of shares used in per share calculations





























Basic









1,118













1,115













1,107













1,114













1,104













Diluted









1,125













1,123













1,123













1,123













1,104



























MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In millions)





(Unaudited)



















As of









May 29,









2025









February 27,









2025









August 29,









2024

































Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





10,163









$





7,552









$





7,041













Short-term investments









648













663













1,065













Receivables









7,436













6,504













6,615













Inventories









8,727













9,007













8,875













Other current assets









945













963













776













Total current assets









27,919













24,689













24,372













Long-term marketable investments









1,402













1,375













1,046













Property, plant, and equipment









44,773













42,528













39,749













Operating lease right-of-use assets









628













637













645













Intangible assets









426













423













416













Deferred tax assets









483













552













520













Goodwill









1,150













1,150













1,150













Other noncurrent assets









1,616













1,699













1,518













Total assets





$





78,397









$





73,053









$





69,416



































Liabilities and equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





8,761









$





6,176









$





7,299













Current debt









538













504













431













Other current liabilities









836













1,197













1,518













Total current liabilities









10,135













7,877













9,248













Long-term debt









15,003













13,851













12,966













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









600













599













610













Noncurrent unearned government incentives









603













836













550













Other noncurrent liabilities









1,308













1,257













911













Total liabilities









27,649













24,420













24,285

































Commitments and contingencies









































Shareholders’ equity





















Common stock









126













126













125













Additional capital









12,960













12,711













12,115













Retained earnings









45,559













43,839













40,877













Treasury stock









(7,852





)









(7,852





)









(7,852





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(45





)









(191





)









(134





)









Total equity









50,748













48,633













45,131













Total liabilities and equity





$





78,397









$





73,053









$





69,416



























MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(In millions)





(Unaudited)



















Nine Months Ended









May 29,









2025









May 30,









2024





























Cash flows from operating activities



















Net income (loss)





$





5,338









$





(109





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets









6,203













5,794













Stock-based compensation









722













620













Change in operating assets and liabilities:

















Receivables









(123





)









(2,562





)









Inventories









148













(125





)









Other current assets









(206





)









(435





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









38













846













Other current liabilities









(681





)









769













Other









356













304













Net cash provided by operating activities









11,795













5,102































Cash flows from investing activities



















Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment









(10,199





)









(5,266





)









Purchases of available-for-sale securities









(1,203





)









(1,110





)









Proceeds from government incentives









1,294













267













Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities









1,249













1,433













Other









(30





)









(35





)









Net cash used for investing activities









(8,889





)









(4,711





)



























Cash flows from financing activities



















Proceeds from issuance of debt









4,430













999













Repayments of debt









(3,604





)









(1,816





)









Payments of dividends to shareholders









(392





)









(384





)









Payments on equipment purchase contracts









—













(127





)









Other









(220





)









(40





)









Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities









214













(1,368





)

























Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









(3





)









(15





)

























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









3,117













(992





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period









7,052













8,656













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period





$





10,169









$





7,664



























MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES







(In millions, except per share amounts)























3rd Qtr.









2nd Qtr.









3rd Qtr.

















May 29,









2025









February 27,









2025









May 30,









2024

































GAAP gross margin







$





3,508









$





2,963









$





1,832













Stock-based compensation









115













89













80













Other









—













1













5















Non-GAAP gross margin







$





3,623









$





3,053









$





1,917



































GAAP operating expenses







$





1,339









$





1,190









$





1,113













Stock-based compensation









(148





)









(144





)









(137





)









Patent license charges









(57





)









—













—













Other









(1





)









—













—















Non-GAAP operating expenses







$





1,133









$





1,046









$





976



































GAAP operating income







$





2,169









$





1,773









$





719













Stock-based compensation









263













233













217













Patent license charges









57













—













—













Other









1













1













5















Non-GAAP operating income







$





2,490









$





2,007









$





941



































GAAP net income







$





1,885









$





1,583









$





332













Stock-based compensation









263













233













217













Patent license charges









57













—













—













Loss on debt prepayments









46













4













—













Other









1













—













3













Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments









(71





)









(37





)









150















Non-GAAP net income







$





2,181









$





1,783









$





702



































GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted











1,125













1,123













1,123













Adjustment for stock-based compensation









19













20













13















Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted











1,144













1,143













1,136



































GAAP diluted earnings per share







$





1.68









$





1.41









$





0.30













Effects of the above adjustments









0.23













0.15













0.32















Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







$





1.91









$





1.56









$





0.62



























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

























3rd Qtr.









2nd Qtr.









3rd Qtr.

















May 29,









2025









February 27,









2025









May 30,









2024

































GAAP net cash provided by operating activities







$





4,609









$





3,942









$





2,482

































Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment









(2,938





)









(4,055





)









(2,086





)









Payments on equipment purchase contracts









—













—













(45





)









Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment









12













7













41













Proceeds from government incentives









266













963













33















Investments in capital expenditures, net











(2,660





)









(3,085





)









(2,057





)











Adjusted free cash flow







$





1,949









$





857









$





425





















The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:







Stock-based compensation;



Stock-based compensation;



Gains and losses from settlements;



Gains and losses from settlements;



Gains and losses from debt prepayments;



Gains and losses from debt prepayments;



Restructure and asset impairments; and



Restructure and asset impairments; and



The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.











Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.











MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK





















F





Q4-25













GAAP Outlook













Adjustments













Non-GAAP Outlook















































Revenue





$10.7 billion ± $300 million









—

















$10.7 billion ± $300 million









Gross margin





41.0% ± 1.0%









1.0%









A









42.0% ± 1.0%









Operating expenses





$1.35 billion ± $20 million









$147 million









B









$1.20 billion ± $20 million









Diluted earnings per share



(1)







$2.29 ± $0.15









$0.21









A, B, C









$2.50 ± $0.15























Non-GAAP Adjustments









(in millions)







































































A





Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold









$





119













B





Stock-based compensation – research and development













93













B





Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative













54













C





Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments













(27





)





































$





239



























(1)







GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.





















The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.



