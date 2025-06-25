Stocks
MU

Micron Technology Reports Record Q3 Revenue of $9.30 Billion with Projected 15% Growth for Q4

June 25, 2025 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Micron Technology reports record fiscal Q3 revenue of $9.30 billion, with projected 15% growth for Q4 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Micron Technology, Inc. reported record revenue of $9.30 billion for its third quarter of fiscal 2025, a significant increase from $8.05 billion in the previous quarter and $6.81 billion from the same period last year. The company's GAAP net income reached $1.89 billion, with diluted earnings per share of $1.68, while non-GAAP net income was $2.18 billion, translating to $1.91 per diluted share. Growth was driven by notable increases in DRAM sales and a doubling of data center revenue compared to the previous year. Micron anticipates a further 15% revenue growth in the upcoming fourth quarter, aligning with the rising demand for memory driven by AI and technology advancements. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid in July. With strong cash flow and profitability, Micron is positioning itself for continued success while making investments in technology and manufacturing.

Potential Positives

  • Record revenue of $9.30 billion in fiscal Q3, marking significant growth from the previous quarter and the same period last year.
  • Projected fiscal Q4 revenue growth of an additional 15% sequentially, indicating strong future performance.
  • Operating cash flow increased to $4.61 billion, showcasing improved cash generation capabilities.
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Concerns about the company's reliance on non-GAAP measures for financial performance, which may obscure the true financial health of the business.
  • High capital expenditures of $2.66 billion indicate significant ongoing investment needs, which could impact cash flow and financial flexibility.
  • While revenue is increasing, GAAP net income growth is less impressive compared to non-GAAP earnings, raising questions about profitability sustainability.

FAQ

What were Micron's fiscal Q3 2025 revenue figures?

Micron reported revenue of $9.30 billion for fiscal Q3 2025, up from $8.05 billion in the previous quarter.

How much did Micron's GAAP net income increase in Q3 2025?

Micron's GAAP net income for Q3 2025 was $1.89 billion, compared to $1.58 billion in the prior quarter.

What is Micron's revenue outlook for fiscal Q4 2025?

Micron projects revenue of approximately $10.7 billion for fiscal Q4 2025, with a potential variance of $300 million.

When is Micron's next investor conference call scheduled?

Micron will host its investor conference call on June 25, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

What dividends has Micron declared for shareholders?

Micron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record by July 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,047 shares for an estimated $4,504,700.
  • SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804.
  • APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,442,700
  • MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000.
  • SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800
  • MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 13,185,983 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,145,730,062
  • INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,871,200 shares (+8589.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,038,568
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,543,762 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,587,480
  • NORGES BANK added 5,799,020 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,045,523
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,892,312 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,092,989
  • NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 4,134,305 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,229,761
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 4,031,603 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,305,984

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MU forecast page.

Full Release




Record revenue in fiscal Q3 with growth across end markets



Fiscal Q4 revenue projected to grow another 15% sequentially



BOISE, Idaho, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended May 29, 2025.




Fiscal Q3


2025


highlights




  • Revenue of $9.30 billion versus $8.05 billion for the prior quarter and $6.81 billion for the same period last year


  • GAAP net income of $1.89 billion, or $1.68 per diluted share


  • Non-GAAP net income of $2.18 billion, or $1.91 per diluted share


  • Operating cash flow of $4.61 billion versus $3.94 billion for the prior quarter and $2.48 billion for the same period last year



“Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal Q3, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue. Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “We are on track to deliver record revenue with solid profitability and free cash flow in fiscal 2025, while we make disciplined investments to build on our technology leadership and manufacturing excellence to satisfy growing AI-driven memory demand.”







































































































































































































































Quarterly Financial Results


(in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP



(1)


Non-GAAP



(2)


F


Q3-25

F


Q2-25

F


Q3-24


F


Q3-25

F


Q2-25

F


Q3-24









Revenue
$
9,301

$
8,053

$
6,811


$
9,301

$
8,053

$
6,811

Gross margin

3,508


2,963


1,832



3,623


3,053


1,917


percent of revenue


37.7

%


36.8

%


26.9

%



39.0

%


37.9

%


28.1

%

Operating expenses

1,339


1,190


1,113



1,133


1,046


976

Operating income

2,169


1,773


719



2,490


2,007


941


percent of revenue


23.3

%


22.0

%


10.6

%



26.8

%


24.9

%


13.8

%

Net income

1,885


1,583


332



2,181


1,783


702

Diluted earnings per share

1.68


1.41


0.30



1.91


1.56


0.62






















For the third quarter of 2025, investments in capital expenditures, net

(2)

were $2.66 billion and adjusted free cash flow

(2)

was $1.95 billion. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $12.22 billion. On June 25, 2025, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 7, 2025.




Business Outlook



The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025:



































FQ4-25

GAAP



(1)



Outlook

Non-GAAP



(2)



Outlook

Revenue
$10.7 billion ± $300 million
$10.7 billion ± $300 million

Gross margin
41.0% ± 1.0%
42.0% ± 1.0%

Operating expenses
$1.35 billion ± $20 million
$1.20 billion ± $20 million

Diluted earnings per share
$2.29 ± $0.15
$2.50 ± $0.15





Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at

investors.micron.com

.




Investor Webcast



Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at

investors.micron.com

. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.




About Micron Technology, Inc.



We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life

for all

. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, manufacturing, and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit

micron.com

.




© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our technologies, demand for our products, our investments, our industry and our financial and operating results, including our expectations and guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 and full fiscal year. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and our upcoming Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at

investors.micron.com/risk-factor

. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

















(1)
GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.


(2)
Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In millions, except per share amounts)


(Unaudited)




3rd Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

Nine Months Ended



May 29,




2025

February 27,




2025

May 30,




2024

May 29,




2025

May 30,




2024







Revenue
$
9,301

$
8,053

$
6,811

$
26,063

$
17,361

Cost of goods sold

5,793


5,090


4,979


16,244


14,485

Gross margin

3,508


2,963


1,832


9,819


2,876







Research and development

965


898


850


2,751


2,527

Selling, general, and administrative

318


285


291


891


834

Other operating (income) expense, net

56


7


(28
)

61


(267
)

Operating income (loss)

2,169


1,773


719


6,116


(218
)







Interest income

135


108


136


350


398

Interest expense

(123
)

(112
)

(150
)

(353
)

(426
)

Other non-operating income (expense), net

(68
)

(11
)

10


(90
)

(24
)



2,113


1,758


715


6,023


(270
)







Income tax (provision) benefit

(235
)

(177
)

(377
)

(695
)

172

Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees

7


2


(6
)

10


(11
)

Net income (loss)
$
1,885

$
1,583

$
332

$
5,338

$
(109
)







Earnings (loss) per share





Basic
$
1.69

$
1.42

$
0.30

$
4.79

$
(0.10
)

Diluted

1.68


1.41


0.30


4.75


(0.10
)







Number of shares used in per share calculations





Basic

1,118


1,115


1,107


1,114


1,104

Diluted

1,125


1,123


1,123


1,123


1,104












































































































































































































































































































































































































































MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In millions)


(Unaudited)



As of

May 29,




2025

February 27,




2025

August 29,




2024






Assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,163

$
7,552

$
7,041

Short-term investments

648


663


1,065

Receivables

7,436


6,504


6,615

Inventories

8,727


9,007


8,875

Other current assets

945


963


776

Total current assets

27,919


24,689


24,372

Long-term marketable investments

1,402


1,375


1,046

Property, plant, and equipment

44,773


42,528


39,749

Operating lease right-of-use assets

628


637


645

Intangible assets

426


423


416

Deferred tax assets

483


552


520

Goodwill

1,150


1,150


1,150

Other noncurrent assets

1,616


1,699


1,518

Total assets
$
78,397

$
73,053

$
69,416






Liabilities and equity



Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
8,761

$
6,176

$
7,299

Current debt

538


504


431

Other current liabilities

836


1,197


1,518

Total current liabilities

10,135


7,877


9,248

Long-term debt

15,003


13,851


12,966

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

600


599


610

Noncurrent unearned government incentives

603


836


550

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,308


1,257


911

Total liabilities

27,649


24,420


24,285





Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders’ equity



Common stock

126


126


125

Additional capital

12,960


12,711


12,115

Retained earnings

45,559


43,839


40,877

Treasury stock

(7,852
)

(7,852
)

(7,852
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(45
)

(191
)

(134
)

Total equity

50,748


48,633


45,131

Total liabilities and equity
$
78,397

$
73,053

$
69,416















































































































































































































































































































MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In millions)


(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

May 29,




2025

May 30,




2024





Cash flows from operating activities


Net income (loss)
$
5,338

$
(109
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

6,203


5,794

Stock-based compensation

722


620

Change in operating assets and liabilities:


Receivables

(123
)

(2,562
)

Inventories

148


(125
)

Other current assets

(206
)

(435
)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

38


846

Other current liabilities

(681
)

769

Other

356


304

Net cash provided by operating activities

11,795


5,102





Cash flows from investing activities


Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment

(10,199
)

(5,266
)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(1,203
)

(1,110
)

Proceeds from government incentives

1,294


267

Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities

1,249


1,433

Other

(30
)

(35
)

Net cash used for investing activities

(8,889
)

(4,711
)





Cash flows from financing activities


Proceeds from issuance of debt

4,430


999

Repayments of debt

(3,604
)

(1,816
)

Payments of dividends to shareholders

(392
)

(384
)

Payments on equipment purchase contracts





(127
)

Other

(220
)

(40
)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

214


(1,368
)




Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(3
)

(15
)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

3,117


(992
)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,052


8,656

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
10,169

$
7,664


































































































































































































































































































































































































MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



(In millions, except per share amounts)




3rd Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.



May 29,




2025

February 27,




2025

May 30,




2024






GAAP gross margin
$
3,508

$
2,963

$
1,832

Stock-based compensation

115


89


80

Other





1


5


Non-GAAP gross margin
$
3,623

$
3,053

$
1,917






GAAP operating expenses
$
1,339

$
1,190

$
1,113

Stock-based compensation

(148
)

(144
)

(137
)

Patent license charges

(57
)








Other

(1
)









Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
1,133

$
1,046

$
976






GAAP operating income
$
2,169

$
1,773

$
719

Stock-based compensation

263


233


217

Patent license charges

57









Other

1


1


5


Non-GAAP operating income
$
2,490

$
2,007

$
941






GAAP net income
$
1,885

$
1,583

$
332

Stock-based compensation

263


233


217

Patent license charges

57









Loss on debt prepayments

46


4





Other

1






3

Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments

(71
)

(37
)

150


Non-GAAP net income
$
2,181

$
1,783

$
702






GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

1,125


1,123


1,123

Adjustment for stock-based compensation

19


20


13


Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

1,144


1,143


1,136






GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.68

$
1.41

$
0.30

Effects of the above adjustments

0.23


0.15


0.32


Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.91

$
1.56

$
0.62





























































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued




3rd Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.



May 29,




2025

February 27,




2025

May 30,




2024






GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
4,609

$
3,942

$
2,482





Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment

(2,938
)

(4,055
)

(2,086
)

Payments on equipment purchase contracts









(45
)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment

12


7


41

Proceeds from government incentives

266


963


33


Investments in capital expenditures, net

(2,660
)

(3,085
)

(2,057
)


Adjusted free cash flow
$
1,949

$
857

$
425



The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:




  • Stock-based compensation;


  • Gains and losses from settlements;


  • Gains and losses from debt prepayments;


  • Restructure and asset impairments; and


  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.





Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.






































































MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK



F


Q4-25


GAAP Outlook


Adjustments


Non-GAAP Outlook









Revenue
$10.7 billion ± $300 million






$10.7 billion ± $300 million

Gross margin
41.0% ± 1.0%

1.0%

A

42.0% ± 1.0%

Operating expenses
$1.35 billion ± $20 million

$147 million

B

$1.20 billion ± $20 million

Diluted earnings per share

(1)
$2.29 ± $0.15

$0.21

A, B, C

$2.50 ± $0.15







































































Non-GAAP Adjustments




(in millions)














A
Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold

$
119

B
Stock-based compensation – research and development


93

B
Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative


54

C
Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments


(27
)








$
239
















(1)
GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.




The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.



 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                      
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

        Tags
      

  
Stocks





  


                

                          

                                

              

                
      
      
                                                                                                                                        
            

                  
        
                                            
                                                                
                
              


                  



            




            





        

        Quiver Quantitative logo
      

    

    
                        




  Quiver Quantitative



                  
    Contributor
  

  

                

  

    

  Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets->

  Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data->

  Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets->

            




  More articles by this author->



    


    

  







      






      
    
              

            

                  

                  

            

  
      

      

      

      


    
    



    

  



      

      

      


    
    



    

  



    

  



  
      



    
    








  









  

    
Stocks mentioned

  


  

        



  MU
  



      






  

  
      



    
    







  


          

              

    

  

  




                  

  

    

    

      


                  

            
            








              


  
More Related Articles
  



            








          
                                    
                      
                  



	
	

		

			Info icon
			
This data feed is not available at this time.

		

	


	

      





                
    

        

                            
                    
                    
                
                            

                    
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

                        

    

        
            Data is currently not available
        
    





  	


	
    
		
  • 
			
    
				
    
				
										
				
				
    
					
											
						
									
    
			
    
							
    
									
    
					
    • 
	


  
	



    
  
    
          

        
                  

            


  

  





    

          




  Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.