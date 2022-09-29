Markets
MU

Micron Technology Q4 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.49 billion or $1.35 per share, down from $2.72 billion or $2.39 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.62 billion or $1.45 per share, compared to $2.79 billion or $2.42 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter dropped to $6.64 billion from $8.27 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $6.68 billion.

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2023, the company expects revenues of $4.25 billion, plus or minus $250 million, and earnings to be between a loss of $0.09 and profit of $0.10 per share, and adjusted earnings of $0.04 and $0.10 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.64 per share and revenues of $5.62 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular