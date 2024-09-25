Micron Technology Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):

Earnings: $887 million in Q4 vs. -$1.430 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.79 in Q4 vs. -$1.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $1.342 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.13 per share Revenue: $7.750 billion in Q4 vs. $4.010 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.66 - $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.50 - $8.90 Bln

