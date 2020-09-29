Micron Technology Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.
The company's earnings totaled $988 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to $6.06 billion from $4.87 billion last year.
Micron Technology earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.23 Bln. vs. $0.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $6.06 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.0 - $5.4 Bln
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMU
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- Forget Tesla's Battery Day, These EV Stories Are More Important
- ChargePoint, Switchback Energy Acquisition Enter Business Combination Agreement