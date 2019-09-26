Markets
MU

Micron Technology Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $561 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $4325 million, or $3.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $637 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 42.3% to $4.87 billion from $8.44 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $637 Mln. vs. $4313 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $3.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $4.87 Bln vs. $8.44 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular