Micron Technology Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):

Earnings: -$1.90 billion in Q3 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.73 in Q3 vs. $2.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$1.57 billion or -$1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.58 per share Revenue: $3.75 billion in Q3 vs. $8.64 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$1.12) - (-$1.26) Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.70 - $4.10 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.