Micron Technology Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

How well will Micron Technology (MU) be able to navigate through the recent global chip shortage? This remains a constant debate between the bulls and bears. While the stock has been one of the better performers in the chip sector amid the chip-shortage issue, the shares have nonetheless pulled back and have underperformed, rising 11% against a 14% rise for the S&P 500 index year-to-date.

The shares have also trailed the S&P 500 and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) over the past 30 days. But is now a good time to buy the stock? The semiconductor giant is set to report Q3 fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Anticipating a weaker-than-expected average selling price (ASP) environment in the second half of the year, Cleveland Research Analyst Chandler Converse last week downgraded Micron to "neutral." The analysts noted that Q3 DRAM ASPs will miss estimates, while Q4 ASPs will be either flat or down.

Demand disruptions caused by the pandemic, namely Micron’s NAND and DRAM, which are used in various mobile devices, such as smartphones, have taken a toll on the company’s growth outlook. But for the current quarter, Micron should benefit from improving trends in the DRAM market (accounted for 70% of total enterprise Q2 revenues) and the expanding profit margins. Not only is Micron expected to beat its own revenue and profit forecast for the just-ended quarter, estimates suggest that DRAM can account for closer to 80% of Micron's total fiscal-year revenues.

Aside from Micron’s NAND and DRAM chips that power technologies for PCs, tablets, smartphones and other gadgets, the market is also seemingly optimistic about demand prospects of memory chips that will power cloud computing, AI and 5G. As such, on Wednesday, Micron will need to issue guidance that firmly points to the confidence it has in the memory chip business.

For the quarter that ended May, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to earn $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 82 cents per share on revenue of $5.31 billion. For the full year, ending in August, earnings are projected to be $5.58 per share, up from $2.83 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $27.06 billion would rise 26.2% year-over-year.

The projected full-year year-over-year rise in Micron’s revenue and profits would ordinarily support a rising stock price. But Micron shares have gone in the opposite direction. What’s more, Micron’s execution also deserves applause. The company has topped consensus revenue and profit estimates in twelve straight quarters. In Q2 not only did the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, Micron also issued upside Q3 guidance. Q2 revenue rose 30% year-over-year to $6.24 billion, while adjusted EPS of 98 topped consensus estimates by three cents.

Notably, DRAM, which is under a supply crunch, accounted for 71% of revenue which rose 10% sequentially and 44% year-over-year. The company generated operating cash flow of $3.08 billion, topping Q1’s $1.97 billion and the $2.9 billion from Q2 2020. Strong cost controls and efficiency gains contributed to that type of performance. The company’s execution track record is one reason investors should remain encourage that Micron can navigate through the chip shortage headwind and realize what I expect to be better APSs in the second half of the year.

