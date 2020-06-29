Markets
Micron Technology Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $803 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $840 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $941 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $5.44 billion from $4.79 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $941 Mln. vs. $1198 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $5.44 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.75 - $6.25 Bln

