Micron Technology Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.583 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $793 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $1.783 billion or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.3% to $8.053 billion from $5.824 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.583 Bln. vs. $793 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $8.053 Bln vs. $5.824 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.60 to $9.00 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.