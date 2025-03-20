News & Insights

Markets
MU

Micron Technology Q2 Profit Rises

March 20, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.583 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $793 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $1.783 billion or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.3% to $8.053 billion from $5.824 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.583 Bln. vs. $793 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $8.053 Bln vs. $5.824 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.60 to $9.00 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.