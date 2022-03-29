Micron Technology Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.26 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $0.60 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $2.44 billion or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $7.79 billion from $6.24 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.26 Bln. vs. $0.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.00 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q2): $7.79 Bln vs. $6.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.5 - $8.9 Bln

