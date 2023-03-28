Micron Technology Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):

Earnings: -$2.31 billion in Q2 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.12 in Q2 vs. $2.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$2.08 billion or -$1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.86 per share Revenue: $3.69 billion in Q2 vs. $7.79 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$1.51) - (-$1.65) Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.50 - $3.90 Bln

