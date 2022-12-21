Micron Technology Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):

Earnings: -$0.20 billion in Q2 vs. $2.31 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $2.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$0.04 billion or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $4.09 billion in Q2 vs. $7.69 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.52 to -$0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.60 to $4.00 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.