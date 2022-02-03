Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Micron Technology's Debt?

As you can see below, Micron Technology had US$6.10b of debt, at December 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$9.58b in cash, leading to a US$3.48b net cash position.

NasdaqGS:MU Debt to Equity History February 3rd 2022

How Healthy Is Micron Technology's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Micron Technology had liabilities of US$6.51b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.83b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.58b as well as receivables valued at US$5.25b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$508.0m.

Having regard to Micron Technology's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$94.6b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Micron Technology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Micron Technology grew its EBIT by 152% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Micron Technology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Micron Technology may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Micron Technology's free cash flow amounted to 28% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Micron Technology has US$3.48b in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 152% over the last year. So we don't think Micron Technology's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Micron Technology .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.