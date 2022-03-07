Micron Technology (MU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.89, changing hands as low as $78.45 per share. Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MU's low point in its 52 week range is $65.67 per share, with $98.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.88. The MU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.